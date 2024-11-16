GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.06 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,196,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GitLab by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after buying an additional 747,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in GitLab by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $945,628.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,642.22. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,233 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

