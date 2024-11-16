GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 142,262 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $109,968.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,356.93. This represents a 23.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,730. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.