GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sunrun by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

