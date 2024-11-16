GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,728.32. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,967.81. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,123 shares of company stock worth $2,320,088. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Semrush Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.37 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

