GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $960,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

