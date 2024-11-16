GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,760. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.