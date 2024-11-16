GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 35,439 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $21,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 173,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 35.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.20 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.