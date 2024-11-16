GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,130,000 after acquiring an additional 911,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 583,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $24,584,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 7.7 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

