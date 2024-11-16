GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Masimo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Masimo by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after buying an additional 351,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masimo by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after buying an additional 165,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,781,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Masimo stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $91.25 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

