GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,574 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,976,286.18. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $5.09 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

