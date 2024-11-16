GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $56,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

NYSE HXL opened at $59.54 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

