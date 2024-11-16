GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,173 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Integer by 48.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 92.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

Integer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.