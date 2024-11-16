GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 22,232 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

