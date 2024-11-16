GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,686 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Roku by 706.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

