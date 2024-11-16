GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

