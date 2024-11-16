GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2 %

NTNX stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.