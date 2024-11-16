GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of RxSight worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in RxSight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $504,106.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,259,066.27. This trade represents a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.