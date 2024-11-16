Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,478 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 201,940 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

