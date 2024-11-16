Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

