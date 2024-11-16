Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 12,759 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

