Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 21,367 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

