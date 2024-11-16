Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQMG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

