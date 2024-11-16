Harbour Investments Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UTF opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

