Harbour Investments Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 21,306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

