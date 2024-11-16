Harbour Investments Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $47.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

