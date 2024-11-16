Harbour Investments Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

