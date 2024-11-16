Harbour Investments Inc. Has $814,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

