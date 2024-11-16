Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
