Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,449 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JULW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

