Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

AFL stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

