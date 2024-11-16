Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,941 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUGT. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA:AUGT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

