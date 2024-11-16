Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFLG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

BATS:FFLG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

