Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,616 Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Separately, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,297,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS FFSM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

