Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

