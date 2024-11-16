Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

