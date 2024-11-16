Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

