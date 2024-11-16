Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 13,262 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $24.41 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

