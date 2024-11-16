Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

