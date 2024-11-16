Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,055.76 ($13.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($13.78). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.77), with a volume of 878,414 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.21).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
