Harrow Announces Financial Results and Corporate Update in Latest 8-K Filing**

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) recently released its quarterly report ending September 30, 2024, and provided an update on corporate events. In a press release and a letter to stockholders issued on November 13, 2024, the company highlighted its financial performance and recent developments.

The third quarter of 2024 saw Harrow’s revenues reach $49.3 million, showcasing a 44% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite facing challenges such as an inventory shortage affecting VEVYE® revenue potential, the company’s commercial team focused on strengthening market access and affordability for all patients.

CEO Mark L. Baum expressed enthusiasm about the company’s progress, citing a record-setting October financial performance and ongoing strategic efforts to expand product portfolios and enhance market presence. Harrow’s commitment to making products accessible and affordable has been a focal point of its operations.

The company’s Dry Eye Disease Franchise, particularly VEVYE, a leading product, demonstrated significant growth with strong prescription demand. VEVYE’s market impact and refill rates were highlighted, showcasing its success in addressing the needs of Dry Eye Disease patients and solidifying its position in the market.

Additionally, Harrow’s Retina Franchise, anchored by products like IHEEZO and TRIESENCE, strategically positioned the company within the retina market, aiming for significant revenue contribution by 2027.

Harrow’s Anterior Segment Franchise and ImprimisRx segments, while facing temporary challenges with product availability, have continued to perform well, showing consistent growth and contributing positively to the company’s overall revenue.

Looking ahead, Harrow emphasized its focus on patient access and affordability through initiatives to reduce “value leakage” in pricing structures. Partnerships with organizations like Asembia and GoodRx have been established to improve patient access to Harrow’s products while enhancing financial outcomes for both consumers and stakeholders.

Furthermore, Harrow outlined its acquisition philosophy of identifying and acquiring ophthalmic assets that offer long-term value and growth potential for shareholders. The company seeks to make strategic investments that align with its focus on eyecare and increase stockholder wealth on a per-share basis.

In conclusion, Harrow anticipates a successful and transformative year in 2025, building on the achievements and progress made in 2024. The company expressed gratitude to its stockholders, partners, and employees for their support and dedication throughout its journey.

For more detailed financial information and non-GAAP measures used by Harrow, the full 8-K filing is available on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC website.

