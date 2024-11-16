HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) vs. Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Financial Survey

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Symbolic Logic and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 0.00 HashiCorp 0 11 3 0 2.21

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.8% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Symbolic Logic and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp -23.69% -10.54% -7.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and HashiCorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A HashiCorp $583.14 million 11.74 -$190.67 million ($0.75) -44.99

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp.

Volatility & Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic



Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

About HashiCorp



HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

