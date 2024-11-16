HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptiNose from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OptiNose Stock Performance

OPTN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter worth $61,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.