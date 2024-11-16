HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for Hut 8 Q3 Earnings

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Hut 8 stock opened at C$35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.70. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$39.79.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 ( TSE:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.14. Hut 8 had a net margin of 102.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The company had revenue of C$48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.06 million.

Hut 8 Corp. operates as a vertically integrated operator of energy infrastructure and Bitcoin miners in North America. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers.

