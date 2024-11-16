Head to Head Survey: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) vs. Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Ensysce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals -2.36% -7.31% -5.95% Ensysce Biosciences -179.26% -292.81% -158.83%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Ensysce Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $384.10 million 4.00 $14.08 million ($0.14) -152.07 Ensysce Biosciences $2.23 million 2.65 -$10.61 million ($1.83) -0.37

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Ensysce Biosciences on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP oxycodone prodrug candidate for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative that releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF329 for pain with abuse protection; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD; and PF9001 to treat Opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

