Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 469 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 61,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 179,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,503,289 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $215.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

