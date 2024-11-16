Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
