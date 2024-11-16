Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,775,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 657,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,284 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.