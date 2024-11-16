Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 29,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
