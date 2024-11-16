Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. This trade represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,753.40. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.7 %

HOMB stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

