Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $249,860 over the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $184.05 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $190.66. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

