Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $52.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 16116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,431 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

